FIVE SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS INJURED IN OVERNIGHT PROTEST

FIVE SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WERE INJURED EARLY MONDAY MORNING DURING A PROTEST IN FRONT OF POLICE HEADQUARTERS.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE PROTEST BEGAN AROUND 5PM SUNDAY AFTERNOON WITH A FEW PEOPLE AND IT GREW TO NEARLY 400 DEMONSTRATORS AFTER MIDNIGHT.

MCCLURE SAYS THE CROWD BECAME MORE AGGRESSIVE AND TRIED TO PROVOKE OFFICERS, EVENTUALLY THROWING ROCKS AND OTHER OBJECTS AT OFFICERS AND THEIR PATROL CARS, AS WELL AS POLICE HEADQUARTERS.

POLICE THEN ORDERED THE DEMONSTRATORS TO DISPERSE AND WHEN SEVERAL PEOPLE REFUSED AND THREW ROCKS,

OFFICERS WERE FORCED TO USE PEPPER SPRAY AND POWDER TO BREAK UP THE CROWD UNTIL 4 A.M.

THIRTEEN ADULTS AND TWO JUVENILES WERE ARRESTED.

SEVERAL PATROL CARS WERE DAMAGED AND THERE WAS SOME DAMAGE TO POLICE HEADQUARTERS.

– Dieo D. Okamba-Onolenga, 19-years-old, Sioux City, 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief

– Mauke R. Butler, 28-years-old, Sioux City, Failure to Disperse

– Dieo D. Okamba-Onolenga, 19-years-old, Sioux City, Simple Assault

– Zaire Dean, 22-years-old, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly

– Nolan J. Warchorn, 22-years-old, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly

– Alvreez L. James, 23-years-old, Sioux City, Assault on a Peace Officer, Eluding a Peace Officer, Fail to Disperse

– Colin t. Kochevar, 25-years-old, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly

– Joseph R. Smith, 38-years-old, Lawton, Unlawful Assembly

– Hayley M. Gibson, 22-years-old, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly

– Keegan A. Kinzie, 20-years-old, Sioux City, Assault on a Peace Officer, Fail to Obey a Peace

Officer, Failure to Disperse, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of a Control Substance

– Aaliah R. Cruz, 18-years-old, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly

– Jada R. Swanson, 19-years-old, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly

– Siera Johnson, 19-years-old, Sioux City, Unlawful Assembly

– Two juveniles were also arrested for failing to obey officers’ orders to disperse.

Updated 9:15am 6/1/20 by WG

Photo by Baily Sitzmann