CITY COUNCIL APPROVES EMERGENCY CURFEW POWERS IF NEEDED

THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED MONDAY TO ESTABLISH A CURFEW IN SIOUX CITY IF PROTEST VIOLENCE CONTINUES OVER THE NEXT FEW NIGHTS.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS HE WOULD NOT APPROVE A CURFEW WITHOUT A STRONG REASON:

OC………WOULD BE NECESSARY. :17

THE CURFEW WOULD NOT APPLY TO PEOPLE WHO WORK AT NIGHT OR MEDICAL EMERGENCIES.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THE EMERGENCY RESOLUTION GIVES THE MAYOR THE ABILITY TO CALL A CURFEW IF NEEDED THROUGH JUNE 7TH:

OC……….SHOULD IT BE NEEDED. :20

AGAIN, NO CURFEW IS BEING CALLED AT THIS TIME.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS HE HOPES THERE WILL BE NO NEED TO DO SO.