SOME BUT NOT ALL CITY PARK AMENITIES OPEN JUNE 1ST

Sioux City’s Parks and Recreation Department will begin a phased reopening of some facilities beginning June 1st.

The Bacon Creek Dog Park will open Monday, but the water fountain will not be in use.

All public tennis courts and the Cook Park Skate Park will open Monday with regular hours applying.

Athletic League Fields can be opened for use by the Athletic Association that manages and maintains the facilities.

Social distancing and other public health measures will be independently administered by the associations.

Many facilities will still remain closed for the time being, including Basketball and Futsol Courts, the Long Lines Family Rec Center and Climbing Wall, the IBP Ice Center, the Cone Park Lodge, City Park Shelters, Playgrounds and Restrooms and all Splash Pads.