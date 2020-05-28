SOUTH SIOUX TO REOPEN CITY BUILDINGS ON JUNE 1ST

South Sioux City is reopening all city buildings for public use by appointment as of June 1st.

City Administrator Lance Hedquist says city council meetings will be open to the public, but not all council members will be at the meetings because of social distancing:

The public will also be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when entering a city building through June.

Restrooms will not be open to the public in June and hours of all buildings will remain the same.

All buildings are expected to be fully open by July 1st.

The city also says Outdoor sports and recreation will be available and sponsored sport teams will need to sign a waiver to use city facilities.