A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS DIED IN THE CRASH OF HIS SEMI TRAILER TRUCK IN CEDAR COUNTY IOWA.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 66-YEAR -OLD JAMES FEYERHERM WAS EASTBOUND ON INTERSTATE 80 WHEN HIS TRUCK LEFT THE ROADWAY AND WENT INTO A TREE LINE.

FEYERHERM WAS TAKEN TO THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

THE PATROL SAYS FEYERHERM WAS APPARENTLY STRICKEN BY A MEDICAL CONDITION AS HE WAS DRIVING.

AN AUTOPSY IS PENDING AND THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.