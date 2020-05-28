CHIEF MUELLER & SHERIFF DREW ISSUE STATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller and Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew say they are saddened by the tragic events that occurred in Minneapolis.

They have released a joint statement saying they extend their deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd, as well as the Minneapolis area residents who are struggling to deal with the aftermath of this incident.

Mueller and Drew say this event has sparked outrage and fear in our nation and that we as a Siouxland Community must seize this opportunity for constructive dialogue that will foster healing and assurance.

THE REST OF THEIR STATEMENT IS LISTED BELOW:

Sioux City area Law Enforcement officers and deputies work tirelessly to build trust and relationships with the community we serve.

We see our role as public servants and protectors as a noble calling. It requires a deep dedication to fair and impartial professional law enforcement services.

Our men and women enter this profession with a sincere desire to preserve and respect the sanctity of life. They are trained to understand the many different issues that confront our diverse community to better address the fears and concerns that come with being a person of color.

Both the Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office have deeply invested our resources in community cultural outreach and agency transparency for many years.

We welcome our residents to communicate with us to build stronger unions for the safety and well-being of all citizens.

One innocent life lost is too many. We give this community our solemn pledge that we will continue to offer our hand in friendship to build community partnerships, and maintain and environment of openness and respect for all that we serve.

Our recovery as a community from tragic events such as this will be difficult, but we will do it together. In unity there is healing.