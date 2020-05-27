GRASSLEY RESUMES ANNUAL 99 COUNTY TOWN HALL TOUR OF IOWA

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley has resumed his annual travels to all of Iowa’s 99 counties to hold public forums.

On Tuesday, Grassley resumed his county visits, making stops in Clayton, Allamakee and Winneshiek counties.

In Decorah, Grassley met with six selected people, so the overall meeting would not be larger than the 10 people limit imposed by COVID-19.

Grassley says he’s a supporter of telehealth and is hoping that some of the regulations being used now during the coronavirus epidemic can be continued after the epidemic ends.

In February, Grassley visited 14 counties , then the COVID-19 pandemic hit to put a hold on the county in person visits.