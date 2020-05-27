ABU BEKR SHRINE CIRCUS POSTPONED UNTIL OCTOBER

The 70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus has been rescheduled a second time.

The circus has now been set for October 23-25th at the Tyson Events Center.

Opening Night’s performance will be Friday October 23rd at 7:00 pm.

There will be three performances on Saturday, October 24 and three on Sunday, October 25 at 11:00 am, 3:00 pm, and 7:00 pm.

It’s the 28th year Abu Bekr Shriners are partnered with George Cardin Circus International to perform in Sioux City.

The circus had been previously postponed from the spring until July 29 through August 2nd.

All tickets previously purchased will be honored for the new rescheduled dates.