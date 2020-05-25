LOCAL EMS & FIRE DEPARTMENTS KEPT BUSY WITH COVID-19 CALLS

Area fire departments and ambulance crews have been busier than normal in the past several weeks because of COVID-19 related rescue calls.

Sioux City Fire Rescue answers approximately 25 medical emergencies per day, and City Fire Marshall Mark Aesoph says the call level is finally starting to level off:

Sgt. Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul says April was the busiest month in department history.

He says his department quickly adapted on how to deal with coronavirus calls, including how they took care of the equipment:

Gaul says the Woodbury County dispatchers ask pertinent questions for the EMS units heading out on those calls:

Aesoph says with all of those protective measures and gear in place, none of the local EMS responders have tested positive:

Gaul says there was no “playbook” in place on how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the departments have adjusted and learned as they have dealt with the situation.