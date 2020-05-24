NEW PROGRAM WILL HELP IOWA MEAT LOCKER BUSINESSES

An agreement designed to help small-size meat processing facilities is moving ahead.

Iowa Ag Secretary, Mike Naig, says it involved lockers with fewer than 25 employees.

OC…….for these folks” :17

Without this agreement meat processed at a small-town butcher shop would have to be inspected a second time by federal inspectors before it could be marketed anywhere beyond Iowa’s borders.

Naig says the deal has been in the works long before the COVID-19 issues with the meat supply chain.

OC……..U-S-D-A on it” :14

Naig says the current coronavirus impact on the supply chain has helped push this forward as livestock producers are trying to be creative for marketing their livestock.

The capacity of the large processors dropped with COVID-19 outbreaks and that has led to some producers euthanizing their animals as they have no place to take them.

Iowa is the seventh state, to enter an agreement.