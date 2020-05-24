METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR MAY 24TH

Woodbury County reported 63 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, for a total of 2555.

No other information was released by Siouxland District Health or local hospitals over the weekend.

Statewide, Iowa’s Department of Public Health reported 454 new cases of COVID-19 Friday,, 419 on Saturday and 263 on Sunday, increasing the state total to 17-thousand-213.

Sunday Dakota County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1596.

There were no new cases reported there Saturday, however one death occurred to bring Dakota county’s total to 18.

Six new cases were reported over the weekend in Union County, bringing their total to 79, with 25 active and 54 listed as recovered.