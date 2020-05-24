IOWA JURY TRIALS TO RESUME IN SEPTEMBER

The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a supervisory order stating face-to-face court proceedings will commence on July 13th and jury trials will begin on September 14th.

Chief Justice Susan Christensen says it is nearly unanimous that the state cannot safely resume face-to-face court proceedings on June 1st as they hoped.

Some counties may begin face-to-face proceedings before July 13th if the county courthouse is open to the public and the court operations in that county meet COVID-19 safety protocols recommended by state court administration.

The order encourages the continued use of teleconferences and video conferences whenever possible and extends many of the remote hearing deadlines until the end of the year.