HALL QUESTIONS REMOVING TEST IOWA SITE FROM SIOUX CITY

State Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City is questioning why the Test Iowa site here is being closed:

OC………public health effort. :20

The Democratic house minority leader says before Reynolds decided Thursday to open Test Iowa to anyone, many people had told him they had problems getting approved or learning their results:

OC………….to take another. :17

Hall questions if the Test Iowa contract has been worth the cost and provided added value to the testing and prevention efforts in the state:

OC……….cancelling the contract. :20

Hall suggests it may be time to put COVID-19 testing back in the hands of Iowa medical professionals and end the no-bid contract with Test Iowa.