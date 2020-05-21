RICKETTS EASES MORE NEBRASKA RESTRICTIONS, BUT NOT IN DAKOTA COUNTY

Governor Pete Ricketts has issued an order to ease pandemic restrictions even further in most of Nebraska, but Dakota County will not get to enact all of them.

Ricketts says Dakota County can finally implement procedures that most of the state has had in place the past couple of weeks:

Dakota and the Central Health District have had many meat packing plant related cases of COVID-19 reported and have the second and third most cases in Nebraska.

Ricketts says the rest of Nebraska, including the neighboring northeast Nebraska counties, will have fewer restrictions as of June 1st, starting with bars:

The governor says rules for gatherings in most of Nebraska are changing too, with 25 people in small places or 25% of capacity in larger venues, not to exceed 3000 people:

There must be six feet of separation at those venues.

School gyms may open to 50% of rated occupancy, as well as weddings, funerals, salons and barber shops with the six foot spacing.

Marching parades, carnivals, beer gardens, wedding dances and street dances will remain banned through June 30th.