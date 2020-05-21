METRO AREA COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR MAY 21ST (Update)

Woodbury County is reporting 55 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, for a total of 2449.

Siouxland District Health says there were 3 additional deaths, including two men ages 61 to 80 and another man between the ages of 41 to 60.

Woodbury County now has 25 deaths from COVID-19.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dakota County, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1579.

One new case was reported in Union County, bringing their total to 69.

81 patients are being treated in local hospitals for coronavirus related illness.