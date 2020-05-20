REYNOLDS TO ALLOW MORE BUSINESSES AND FACILITIES TO RE-OPEN

Governor Reynolds has signed a new proclamation opening up more of the state of Iowa’s businesses and facilities.

Starting this Friday, May 22nd, several recreational and social types of facilities may reopen with some restrictions:

OC……….and swimming lessons. :20

Governor Reynolds also announced that next Thursday, May 28th, bars and other alcohol-related establishments will be permitted to reopen:

OC……….have implemented. ;18

The proclamation also permits summer school activities, including high school baseball and softball, to resume on June 1st.

More information on the school activities will be released Thursday.