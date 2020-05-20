Home Local News COVID-19 REYNOLDS TO ALLOW MORE BUSINESSES AND FACILITIES TO RE-OPEN

REYNOLDS TO ALLOW MORE BUSINESSES AND FACILITIES TO RE-OPEN

By
Woody Gottburg
-
2
0
SHARE

Governor Reynolds has signed a new proclamation opening up more of the state of Iowa’s businesses and facilities.

Starting this Friday, May 22nd, several recreational and social types of facilities may reopen with some restrictions:

OC……….and swimming lessons. :20

Governor Reynolds also announced that next Thursday, May 28th, bars and other alcohol-related establishments will be permitted to reopen:

OC……….have implemented. ;18

The proclamation also permits summer school activities, including high school baseball and softball, to resume on June 1st.

More information on the school activities will be released Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR