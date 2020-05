Siouxland District Health reports an additional 63 cases of coronavirus in Woodbury County Monday for a total case count of 2,278.

One more COVID-19 related death was also reported, an older adult male age 61 to 80.

That is the 18th person to die from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Sioux City’s two main hospitals are providing care to 93 COVID-19 patients Monday.

That is 9 more than Sunday and 14 more than Saturday.

925 people are listed as recovered from the 2278 cases reported.