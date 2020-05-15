CITY POLICE & SHERIFF DEPUTIES ADJUST TO COVID-19 CHALLENGES

Nearly all of the members of the Sioux City Police department who were afflicted with COVID-19 have recovered from the illness.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure says most of them, including Police Chief Rex Mueller, are back at work:

OC……..returned to work. :09

McClure says the department has implemented measures to protect the public and their staff including taking their temperature each day at the start of their shift and wearing masks when interacting with the public and other staff:

OC……..talk to them. :13

Officers are also taking more reports over the phone and the department is working on a website to take some minor reports online.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department has also implemented many of the same measures as the local police.

Chief Deputy Tony Wingert says none of their personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, and none of the inmates at the county jail have either.

OC……….from going on. :26

Wingert says the jail numbers have been reduced through a joint effort of judges, the county attorney’s office and police and sheriff’s departments:

OC…….taking everybody to jail. :18

Wingert says the jail started preparing for the pandemic in mid-March and so far their plan has been effective in dealing with the inmate population.