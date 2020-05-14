MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE ANNOUNCES LARGEST COMBINED GRADUATING CLASS

Morningside College’s Class of 2020 is the largest combined graduating class in the college’s 125-year history.

Morningside awarded 296 undergraduate degrees and 375 graduate degrees for a total of 671 undergraduate and graduate students.

Morningside President John Reynders says it’s a great achievement in a year where classes were changed to online for the final several weeks of the academic year:

The traditional commencement ceremony that was to be held this month has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morningside is planning to celebrate the students in a combined undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremony on August 8th at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City.

Reynders says the graduating Class of 2020 will have a special place in history;

Reynders says the college is now planning to welcome students back to campus for the start of the fall semester:

This year’s graduates will also be honored during the college’s Homecoming weekend on October 9th – 11th.