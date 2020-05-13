QUESTIONS REMAIN IF KING WILL BE REINSTATED TO HOUSE COMMITTEES

Congressman Steve King has been saying for the past two weeks that he has an agreement with the Republican leader in the U.S. House to get this committee assignments restored.

Now an Ohio congressman who’s on the leadership team says King will not be serving on any committee.

House G-O-P leaders removed King from committees last year after a New York Times article quoted King asking why the terms white supremacy and white nationalism had become offensive.

King told K-S-C-J on April 27th he was close to an agreement to get reinstated to House committees:.

OC………..make that decision.” :17

Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers serves on the House G-O-P Steering Committee.

He says in a written statement that he won’t allow hate and bigotry to influence the legislation passed in congress and King will not regain appointments to committees.

King is seeking a 10th term in the U.S. House and faces four Republican challengers in the June Primary.

He has repeatedly said he was misquoted and King chastised his opponents during a forum in Spencer on Monday night.

OC……….to be found.” :17

One of his opponents, former Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, released a statement calling for clarity on the committee assignment issue.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has not responded to requests for comment.

In January of 2019, when he announced King was being stripped of his committee assignments, McCarthy said King’s quotes in the New York Times were not the first time King had made offensive comments.

Kay Henderson of Radio Iowa contributed to this story