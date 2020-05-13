IOWA HEALTH OFFICIALS URGE CAUTION AS BUSINESSES REOPEN

While Governor Reynolds is reopening more businesses in Iowa on Friday, state health officials are still advising that the state’s elderly and at risk population to use caution before venturing out.

Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter says older Iowans and those with compromised immune systems likely should remain at home:

State health officials say 17 more Iowans have died from coronavirus in the past day, taking the death toll statewide to 306.

A total of 13,289 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, with 5954 listed as recovered.

85,719 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.