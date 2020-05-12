IOWA OFFICIALS BLAME NEBRASKA MEATPACKING PLANT FOR 314 NEW WOODBURY COUNTY COVID-19 CASES

Siouxland District Health Department reported a record high number of COVID-19 positive cases in Woodbury County Tuesday, 314 newly confirmed cases.

Health officials say most of the cases are a result of targeted testing of local meat packing plant workers conducted in Nebraska at the end of April.

Governor Kim Reynolds says that was responsible for most of Iowa’s 539 new cases reported Tuesday:

Neither the governor nor the health department named the specific meatpacking plant across the river in their statements.

Woodbury County now has 1988 positive cases with 594 listed as recovered.

66 Woodbury County residents are currently hospitalized for coronavirus with 79 total COVID-19 patients.

Siouxland District Health says they discovered Monday that there were a number of test results from Nebraska on Woodbury County residents that had failed to be reported to the Iowa disease reporting system as required under Iowa’s mandatory reporting order.

Sarah Reister, Deputy Director of Iowa’s Department of Public Health, can’t say why Nebraska delayed releasing the information:

Siouxland District Health also announced a new one day high in local deaths with four more victims of COVID-19 related causes.

The four include a man over the age of 81, a woman between the ages of 61-80 and a man and a woman each aged 41 to 60.

13 Woodbury County residents have now died from COVID-19.