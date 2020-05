TUESDAY IS PRIMARY DAY IN NEBRASKA.

DAKOTA COUNTY CLERK JOAN SPENCER SAYS ALL OF THE COUNTY’S POLLING SITES WILL BE OPEN:

OC………13 POLLING LOCATIONS. :09

MANY VOTERS REQUESTED ABSENTEE BALLOTS FOR THE PRIMARY, AND SINCE THERE ARE NOT A LOT OF LOCAL RACES THIS ELECTION, SPENCER EXPECTS A LIGHT TURNOUT AT THE POLLS:

OC………..LAST YEAR. :15

IF YOU CAN’T MAKE IT TO THE POLLS, SPENCER SAYS YOU HAVE ANOTHER OPTION:

OC……..TO COUNT. :26

SPENCER SAYS SOME OF HER REGULAR POLL WORKERS OPTED OUT OF WORKING THIS ELECTION, BUT SHE HAS BEEN PROVIDED SOME EXTRA HELP:

OC……….AS A POLL WORKER. :21

AGAIN THE POLLS ARE OPEN FROM 8AM UNTIL 8PM IN NEBRASKA.