REYNOLDS TO PARTIALLY SELF QUARANTINE AFTER WHITE HOUSE TRIP

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE IS GOING INTO A PARTIAL VOLUNTARY QUARANTINE BECAUSE SHE WAS RECENTLY NEAR A STAFF MEMBER OF VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE WHO HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19:

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE IS UNDERGOING DAILY TESTING FOR CORONAVIRUS WHILE AT THE COMMAND CENTER THAT HER DAILY BRIEFINGS TAKE PLACE AT:

SHE SAYS SHE IS HEALTHY AND FEELING FINE.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS IF SHE EXPERIENCES ANY SYMPTOMS THAT SHE WILL STAY AT HOME.