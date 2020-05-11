GILL SETS JUNE 2ND WOODBURY COUNTY VOTING SITES

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says five polling place locations have been secured for the June 2nd Iowa Primary Election.

There will be one polling place in each of the five state representative districts in Woodbury County.

Gill says Precincts 1-11 are assigned to the Riverside Elementary School at 2303 Riverside Blvd and precincts 12-21 are assigned to the Long Lines Family Rec Center, which is the old City Auditorium located at 401 Gordon Drive.

Precincts 22-32 are assigned to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School at 708 Warrior Road in Sergeant Bluff.

Precincts 33-37 are assigned to the Moville Community Center at 815 E. Main Street in Moville and precincts 38-44 are assigned to the Oto City Hall/Community Room located at 27 Washington St. in Oto.

Polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Election Day and social distancing will be practiced.

Gill is still encouraging voters to vote at home by absentee ballot.

About 14,000 forms have already been returned.

Absentee ballot request forms need to be received in the Auditor’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on May 22 for a ballot to be mailed to the requestor.