GESTRING PAYS TRIBUTE TO USD CLASS OF 2020

This past Saturday was to have been the day for commencement ceremonies for the University of South Dakota’s Class of 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented that from occurring so School President Dr. Sheila Gestring sent a letter and a keychain to each graduating student.

The letter states that while she knows the significant disruptions graduates have experienced are for the safety and protection of the community, they are profoundly disappointed they could not welcome the graduates and their families to the university they have called home the past several years.

Gestring says the Class of 2020 has demonstrated incredible grace and patience during this trying time and that no class in recent history has had to endure what this year’s graduates have.