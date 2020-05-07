SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MOVES TO RESTRICT ROBOCALLS

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is part of a bipartisan coalition of 52 Attorneys General who are calling on calling on U.S. Telecom and its Industry Traceback Group to bolster technological capabilities to improve enforcement against illegal robocallers.

In a letter sent to U.S. Telecom, cosponsored by Michigan and Ohio’s Attorney Generals, the coalition is urging the association to further develop robocall traceback and other tools suited to law enforcement needs:

A key part of that action would be for U.S. Telecom to develop and roll out an online platform to collect live data from carriers and robocall-blocking apps.

When an illegal robocall campaign was detected, the law enforcement agency would then submit a subpoena to U.S.Telecom in a streamlined online portal.

In turn relevant data would be quickly retrieved to bolster law enforcement investigations and potentially lead to attorneys general offices issuing restraining orders to stop a live robocall campaign in its tracks.