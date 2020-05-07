CATHOLIC GLOBE NEWSPAPER TO GET NEW NAME & LOOK

The long time newspaper of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City is changing its name.

After a 67-year history, the last Catholic Globe will be printed on May 21st and it will be renamed The Lumen on June 4th.

Editor Dawn Prosser says the newspaper office will be transformed into The Lumen Media office.

Lumen is Latin for ‘light,” and readers will continue to receive a diocesan newspaper either in print or E-edition with the new banner and logo with a bright orange and yellow flame.

Lumen Media will also offer two new free electronic newsletters in June, one in English and one in Spanish for those prefer to read short condensed news articles sent to them on their phones, tablets or computers.

LumeNotes and Notas Lumen will supplement the newspaper, not replace it.

Bishop Walker Nickless will remain publisher for both The Lumen newspaper and The Lumen Media office.