HY-VEE TO LIMIT MEAT PURCHASES AT ALL STORES

Meat is in short supply on some store shelves and that has prompted one of Iowa’s major grocery chains to announce some changes for shoppers.

Hy-Vee says that effective Wednesday, May 6th, it will limit meat purchases at all of its locations.

The company says they are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department, limiting each customer to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations.

The grocery chain says they have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for.