TYSON’S DAKOTA CITY PLANT WON’T RE-OPEN TUESDAY

Officials at the Dakota City Tyson Foods plant have announced they are delaying the reopening of their facility.

The plant has been closed since Friday to undergo a deep cleaning and had been scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

Tyson officials say they are continuing to work through processing the large amount of testing data for their 4,300 team members.

They are notifying employees with report for work instructions based on those individual’s COVID-19 test results and care.

They say they will provide additional updates on their revised re-opening timeline shortly.