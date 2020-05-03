LOCAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS FALL OVER THE WEEKEND

Over the weekend an additional 80 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Woodbury County Saturday and 44 on Sunday for a total of 1158 positive cases.

Of the 1158 cases, 256 are considered recovered.

Fifty-one residents are currently hospitalized from COVID-19.

In Dakota County, there were 30 new cases Saturday and only 8 on Sunday for a total of 980 positive cases.

Dakota County has the second most cases of any county in Nebraska now, trailing only Hall County.

The Douglas County area including Omaha is now 3rd in the state.

Union County in South Dakota has reported 31 total cases with 13 considered recovered.

Iowa’s Department of Public Health reported another 528 positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday, for a total of 9,169 positive cases in the state.

There have been a total of 44,017 negative tests to date.

77 percent of new positive cases are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.

An additional 9 deaths were reported Sunday, all in central or eastern Iowa.

378 residents statewide are currently hospitalized, and 3,325 Iowans have recovered.

At this time, 1 in 59 Iowans have been tested.