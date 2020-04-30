IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT MAY DROP WITH PARTIAL RE-OPEN OF STATE

Iowa Workforce Development reports the number of first-time claims for unemployment was nearly 29-thousand in the last week.

Some businesses forced to closed by the coronavirus outbreak will be allow to re-open in 77 counties beginning Friday.

Beth Townsend, the director of Iowa Workforce Development says some laid off Iowans called back to work may be able to refuse for a few, virus-related reasons and keep getting unemployment benefits, but citing general workplace safety concerns as a reason will be difficult to prove.

OC…………to be true. :12

I-W-D deputy director Ryan West says many employers were searching for workers prior to the pandemic — and that hasn’t really changed.

OC……….industry needs” :13

The 28-thousand-827 new unemployment claims is 975 more than the first-time claims filed the week before.

The last six weeks have seen record or near record unemployment filings — with the peak week of 64-thousand-194.

……………