IOWA BISHOPS WILL NOT RESUME SUNDAY MASS

The four Catholic Bishops of Iowa have announced that they will continue to follow the liturgical restrictions in place, including the suspension of public Masses.

Bishop Walker Nickless of the Sioux City Catholic Diocese and the other Iowa Bishops released a statement saying that “without an effective vaccine or widespread testing and contact data that justifies a change in course, they simply are not at a place where they can resume their previous prayer practices”.

The suspension of the Sunday Catholic Mass obligation remains in effect statewide, and all vulnerable persons, the sick, and those may who have been exposed to the virus are asked to look after their own welfare with the support of those who care for them.