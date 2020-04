MOVILLE CRASH CLAIMS VIRGINIA TEEN’S LIFE

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND ANOTHER INJURED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH SUNDAY MORNING AT THE FOUR WAY STOP IN MOVILLE.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A WESTBOUND VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY 20 DRIVEN BY 37-YEAR-OLD LEUCHANN JOHNSON OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA FAILED TO STOP AT THE 4-WAY STOP AND STRUCK A FORD RANGER WHICH WAS NORTHBOUND WITHIN THE INTERSECTION.

THE IMPACT TOPPLED JOHNSON’S VEHICLE ON ITS SIDE IN THE MEDIAN AND THE PASSENGER INSIDE, 15-YEAR-OLD LEUCHANN JOHNSON JUNIOR, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE OTHER DRIVER, 62-YEAR-OLD ROGER CLARK OF MOVILLE, WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY BY MOVILLE AMBULANCE.