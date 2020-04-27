METRO AREA MAYORS ASK FOR TRANSPARENCY FROM HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

The five mayors of the tri-state metro area are calling on all public health organizations to increase the level of transparency in reporting COVID-19 case information to our community.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott read the letter at Monday’s City Council meeting:

They are asking all businesses in our communities to take responsibility for any outbreak or spread of COVID-19 in their facilities.

The mayors say if these steps cannot be taken, they would ask the business to close until such time a response plan is in place;

Scott is joined by mayors Jon Winkel of Sgt. Bluff, South Sioux’s Rod Koch, Randy Fredericksen of North Sioux City and Jerry Yacevich of Dakota City in the joint letter.

Matthew Ung, Chairman of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, told KSCJ News he also supports the letter from the five mayors, stating “Our decisions are regional, our data should be too.”

The mayors are asking Siouxland District Health, Dakota County Health, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the South Dakota Department of Health to provide more comprehensive reporting data to include the specific location of where any outbreak or spread has occurred.

This includes providing accurate information to employees and the public about any confirmed cases in their facilities and the steps they are taking to protect their employees.

They also urge Governors Reynolds, Ricketts and Noem to act cautiously in lifting current restrictions across the tri-state region too soon.

They urge citizens to remember that, even as things are lifted, we need to be vigilant and continue to follow all guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

