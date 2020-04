FREE EGGS TO BE DISTRIBUTED AT SIOUXLAND Y ON TUESDAY

The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA and the Food Bank of Siouxland are partnering in an “Egg”stravaganza on Tuesday.

Fresh eggs will be available for individuals and families via a trailer in the parking lot of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City from 10am – 3pm Tuesday.

The pallets of fresh eggs were donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland from Daybreak Foods.

No appointment is necessary and the eggs will be available until the supply is depleted.