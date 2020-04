SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS WOODBURY COUNTY HAS 109 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 SATURDAY TO BRING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF POITIVE TESTS TO 396.

A TOTAL OF 1514 TESTS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED IN THE COUNTY.

NO NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS OR DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPORTED AND SEVEN RESIDENTS REMAIN HOSPITALIZED AT THIS TIME.

THIRTY-NINE PEOPLE ARE LISTED AS RECOVERED.