IOWA SETS ANOTHER NEW ONE DAY HIGH IN NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 648 additional positive cases for a total of 5,092 positive cases.

That’s a new one day high for the state for the 2nd day in a row.

According to IDPH, an additional 5 deaths were also reported and 293 people are currently hospitalized.

1,723 Iowans have recovered and at this time, 1 in 91 Iowans have been tested.

There have been an additional 1,730 negative tests for a total of 29,258 negative tests to date,