WOODBURY COUNTY SETS NEW ONE DAY HIGH FOR COVID-19 CASES

Woodbury County has set a new one day high for new positive cases of COVID-19.

There have been 46 new cases confirmed by Siouxland District Health.

That brings the county to a current total of 158 positive cases.

The previous one day high was 32 on Monday.

The 46 new cases include 17 people ages 18-40, 23 ages 41-60, 5 ageS 61-80 and one man over the age of 81.