MORE SPEEDERS ARE BEING STOPPED ON NEBRASKA HIGHWAYS

While traffic volume has decreased on Nebraska roadways, motorists are speeding a lot more lately.

Since March 19th, when the first COVID-19 health measure was issued by Governor Ricketts, Nebraska State Troopers have cited 100 motorists for speeding at more than 100 miles per hour.

That figure compares to 61 during the same period in 2019.

The 100 speeders were located in 21 different Nebraska counties.

Additionally, 210 motorists have been cited for driving between 90 and 99 miles per hour during the last 35 days.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports that traffic volume on Nebraska’s interstates and highways has dropped by about 35 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.