INTERBAKE FOODS NORTH SIOUX CITY PLANT TEMPORARILY CLOSES

Weston Foods has announced the temporary closure of their Interbake Foods North Sioux City bakery plant.

A statement from the company says when they learned of a positive case of COVID-19 there on April 22nd, they immediately took steps to temporarily close the facility.

The company says they will not reopen the facility until it has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and, in accordance with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been completed.

Weston says their response team is working through a detailed risk assessment and action plan.

Any employees who worked closely with the individual who tested positive will be asked to self-isolate and monitor for any symptoms.