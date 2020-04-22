UNION COUNTY HAS LOWEST METRO CORONAVIRUS CASES

Union County, South Dakota continues to have the fewest coronavirus cases in the metro area.

South Dakota health department figures show only seven positive cases have been found in Union County, and four of those people have recovered.

Siouxland District Health officials report 19 additional COVID-19 cases today (Wednesday) in Woodbury County residents.

That brings the total to 112 confirmed cases.

The age breakdown includes 6 people age 18-40, 10 age 41-60 and three men aged 61-80.

Siouxland District Health reports that 25 people have recovered in the county and three of seven hospitalized people have been discharged from care.

Dakota County continues to have almost the same amount of COVID-19 cases as Woodbury County.

As of 1pm on Wednesday, they have 17 new cases to bring their total to 113 coronavirus cases.

Dakota County’s cases continue to be mainly younger adults.

Five positive tests are from people under the age of 20.

There are 47 cases ages 21-40 and another 47 ages 41-59.

Only 14 of the 113 cases in Dakota county are people over the age of 60.