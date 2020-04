ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT EARLY SUNDAY MORNING ON HIGHWAY 75 NORTH OF MERRILL.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE CRASHED AROUND 2:15 A.M.

THAT DRIVER WAS AIRLIFTED BY HELICOPTER TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.

NO OTHER DETAILS ABOUT THE ACCIDENT HAVE BEEN RELEASED.