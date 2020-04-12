CRISTHIAN RIVERA MURDER TRIAL RESET FOR SEPTEMBER

The trial of the man accused of the murder of former University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been rescheduled for this fall in Sioux City.

25-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera will stand trial for first degree murder on September 29th in Woodbury County District Court.

The trial was moved to Sioux City on a change of venue from Poweshiek County.

Rivera is accused in the stabbing death of Tibbetts, who disappeared while out jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18th of 2018.

Rivera led investigators to her body a month later in a cornfield.

Rivera worked at a dairy farm a few miles from where Tibbetts disappeared.