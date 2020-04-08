VOLUNTARY LESSON PACKETS HANDED OUT TO LOCAL ELEMENTARY STUDENTS

Sioux City community elementary school students began picking up their first set of packets of lessons on Wednesday at school facilities around town.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman was at Irving Elementary School, where students and their parents picked up the K-5 packets along with a sack lunch for each child:

Middle and high school students are accessing their lessons online while schools are closed because of the coronavirus.

Gausman hopes that most elementary students will take part in the voluntary lessons:

He says between 6000 and 7000 meals are currently being served to students each day in Sioux City.

Dr. Gausman hopes they will pick up their “academic nutrition” as well.