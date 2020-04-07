TWO SIOUX CITY EDUCATORS RECEIVE TOP STATE HONORS

Two Sioux city educators have been honored by the School Administrators of Iowa.

Dr. Kim Buryanek, associate superintendent for the Sioux City Community School District, has been named Iowa’s 2020 Central Office Administrator of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.

She previously served the district as director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.

Dr. Buryanek began her career as an English teacher.

She will be honored at the association’s annual conference.

A Sioux City School Principal has been named the 2020 Iowa Elementary Principal of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.

Amy Denney is the principal of both Perry Creek Elementary and Clark Early Childhood Center.

Denney has served as the buildings’ principal since 2016 and has previously served as principal at other buildings within the district beginning in 2008.

Her career began as a first-grade teacher.

She will be recognized at the association’s annual conference.