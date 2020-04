THIS IS HOLY WEEK WITH GOOD FRIDAY AND EASTER CELEBRATED BY CHRISTIANS AND PASSOVER FOR THE JEWISH FAITH.

WITH THAT IN MIND, SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS CALLING FOR A DAY OF PRAYER WEDNESDAY, IN SUPPORT OF THOSE AFFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS:

OC……..AROUND THE WORLD. :19

NOEM SAYS SHE ESPECIALLY CONTINUES TO HAVE CONCERNS IN THE MINNEHAHA AND LINCOLN COUNTY AREAS OF THE STATE REGARDING THE VULNERABLE AGE 65 AND OLDER POPULATION AT RISK FROM THE VIRUS.