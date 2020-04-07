LIHEAP APPLICATION PERIOD EXTENDED

With many Iowans facing economic hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the state has extended the application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program known as LIHEAP through May 31st.

Jean Logan, Director of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, says that gives residents an extra month to apply for help in paying their winter utility bills:

Logan says families can apply for the energy assistance program at their local community action agency;

Eligibility is based on household size and income:

Those applying online may sign up at caasiouxland.org.