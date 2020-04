NOEM CLOSES SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL BUILDINGS FOR THE YEAR

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS ENACTED NEW MEASURES REGARDING COVID-19.

SHE IS EXTENDING HER PREVIOUS EXECUTIVE ORDER CLOSING SOME FACILITIES AND LIMITING GATHERINGS TO TEN PEOPLE OR FEWER FROM MAY 2ND TO MAY 31ST, AND CHANGING LANGUAGE FROM SHOULD TO SHALL.

NOEM SAYS IT ALSO DOESN’T MAKE SENSE TO BRING STUDENTS BACK INTO SCHOOL, SO IN-BUILDING CLASSES WILL NOT RESUME AND REMOTE ONLINE LEARNING WILL BE HOW THIS SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL YEAR FINISHES:

NOEM IS ALSO ASKING OLDER RESIDENTS IN MINNEHAHA AND LINCOLN COUNTIES, INCLUDING THE SIOUX FALLS AREA, TO STAY HOME THE REST OF THE MONTH:

NOEM SAYS THE LIST OF CHRONIC MEDICAL CONDITIONS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE DEMOGRAPHICS OF COVID-19 PATIENTS IN THE STATE HAVE PROVEN THAT THE OLDER YOU ARE, THE GREATER YOUR RISK:

NOEM SAYS HER ORDER DOES NOT MEAN EVERYONE NEEDS TO STAY INDOORS.

SHE SAYS IT’S STILL IMPORTANT FOR OLDER SOUTH DAKOTANS TO GET OUT IN THE FRESH AIR, TAKE WALKS AND EXERCISE.