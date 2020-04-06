DR. FAUCI INDICATES IOWA & NEBRASKA COVID-19 MEASURES ARE ADEQUATE

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had been recently critical of states such as Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, for not following east coast states and others in ordering statewide shelter in place orders.

Fauci is now backing away from that demand for our midwestern states after a conference call with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts says Dr. Fauci now has a better understanding of what measures our states have enacted:

Dr. Fauci says there a very good chance the new coronavirus “will assume a seasonal nature” because it is unlikely to be under control globally.

He says the virus is unlikely to be completely eradicated from the planet this year.

That means the U.S. could see the “beginning of a resurgence” during the next flu season.